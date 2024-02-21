After the recent victory of the Nerazzurri team against Atlético de Madrid in the Champions League, the leadership in Serie A and how the team is responding and playing, there are few faults that can be given to the Inter players this season. It remains to be said that the return of the Champions League is not going to be easy, but the fact of winning by one goal makes things much easier for the Metropolitano.
Here we leave you a summary of what the Milanese team's next matches will be like.
The Milanese team has had a great season, and their victory in the Champions League at home has only reaffirmed it. Therefore, for the match against Lecce, thirteenth in Serie A, there are no complications and it should be a mere formality for the Nerazzurri.
Atalanta is fourth in Serie A and has won the last five league games, therefore it will not make it easy for Inter, especially knowing that if they want to climb places in the standings they must beat the few teams that are still ahead of them. they.
We continue with Inter's matches in Serie A, and once again we play against a mid-table team like Genoa that is not doing things as well as it could with two draws and one defeat in the last 3 games of the league competition. Again, easy game and at home for the Milanese
And as if it were scripted, we went back to the top of the classification. From the middle table to the European positions for the second time in a row for a Bologna team that is surprising everyone with its game and how it is going. 4 out of 5 victories in the last games that leaves them very well ahead of the second round.
And as it could not be otherwise, to close these 5 games, we have the return of the Champions League round of 16. The fact of taking the lead at home for Inter will be very good for them to be able to face a much safer qualifier in Madrid by defending more. Let's remember that the Italians have just played the last Champions League final.
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
TV Channel
|
Lecce
|
February 25
|
18:00 ESP, 14:00 ARG, 11:00 MEX
|
A series
|
Movistar+
|
Atalanta
|
February 28th
|
20:45 ESP, 16:45 ARG, 13:45 MEX
|
A series
|
Movistar+
|
Genoa
|
March 4
|
20:45 ESP, 16:45 ARG, 13:45 MEX
|
A series
|
Movistar+
|
Bologna
|
March 10th
|
To define
|
A series
|
Movistar+
|
Atlético de Madrid
|
March 13
|
21:00 ESP, 17:00 ARG, 14:00 MEX
|
Champions League
|
Movistar Champions League
CONTINUE READING: All the UEFA Champions League finals of the 21st Century, ranked
