New York Red Bulls and Inter Miami faced each other this March 23 in a match corresponding to the 2024 Major League Soccer (MLS) season. The Big Apple team took the lead in just the third minute with a goal from Lewis Morgan. The same player scored his double in the 51st minute and the hat-trick in the 70th. In the 66th, Wikelman Carmona scored another one.
Below we share with you what the next five Inter Miami games will be:
During the past year, these squads faced each other three times. NYCFC had two wins against the Herons and one loss. This team finds it very difficult for those led by Gerardo Martino.
Lionel Messi is expected to reappear for the first leg of the quarterfinals against Monterrey. The player has had some physical discomfort and for this reason Martino has decided to limit his minutes.
The second leg of the Concachampions match will take place at the Gigante de Acero. Rayados is one of the top candidates to win the title. The key to this series is for the American team to get a good advantage at home.
In their most recent duel, Inter Miami won against Sporting Kansas City by a score of 3-2, with a double from Leonardo Campana and a goal from Facundo Farías.
