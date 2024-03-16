After reaching the quarterfinals of the Concacaf Champions Cup, Inter Miami played DC United at Audi Field. The team led by Gerardo Martino, who did not have Lionel Messi for this match, won by a score of 1-3 with goals from Campana and a double from Luis Suárez.
Below we tell you what the next five commitments of the Las Garzas team are.
In their most recent matchup, Las Garzas won 2-0 against the New Yorkers.
This team usually makes Inter Miami indigestible. Against NYCFC, Las Garzas have only one victory and one draw.
Inter Miami will face Rayados, one of the most powerful teams in Liga MX in the quarterfinals of the Concacaf Champions Cup. The first leg will be played in Miami. These two squads are two of the top candidates to win the title.
This is another team that is not very easy for Inter Miami.
The second leg of the Conachampions quarterfinals will be played at the Gigante de Acero. It must be taken into account that in this tournament the away goal does count, so Inter Miami could have a slight advantage if they had a good result in the first leg.
