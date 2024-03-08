Thursday, March 7, Geodis Park, Tennessee. Nashville SC received a visit from Inter Miamifor the duel corresponding to the first leg of the round of 16 of the CONCACAF Champions League, this being the first participation of the pink and black in said competition.
The incentive of the match, of course, was the debut of Lionel Messi and Luis Suárez in what is, at the club level, the most important competition for CONCACAF teams. It wouldn't be an easy night, however.
Jacob Shaffelburg opened the scoring for the locals just seven minutes into the game. And at forty-six, Shaffelburg himself scored, completing his double, giving Nasvhille SC a clear advantage against the team of Lionel Messi and Luis Suárez.
However, in the second half, just at minute fifty-two, the Argentine star reduced the difference and made the game 2-1. The result itself was already favorable, due to the away goal. However, at ninety-five 'Pistolero' Suárez scored the final 2-2 that further tilts the balance in favor of those from Florida.
The numbers between these two squads are quite even. In the last five matches, both teams have a couple of victories and there is a record of a draw, which occurred on matchday number seven of the 2022 season.
The first leg was a match full of emotions, in which those led by Gerardo: 'Tata' Martino, rescued a valuable two-goal draw, playing as a visitor, so, in case of winning or drawing 0- 0 or 1-1 in the second leg, Inter Miami would be the team that would advance to the quarterfinals of the CONCACAF Champions League.
The last time DC United faced Inter Miami, it was on matchday number six of the 2023 season, and the match ended in a 2-2 draw. It should be noted that Inter Miami only records one victory over DC United, and this only occurred in 2022.
The last time that New York Red Bulls and Inter Miami met, it was on matchday number seven of the 2023 season, and the match ended in victory for those in pink and black, by a score of two goals to zero.
Since 2020, both teams have faced each other ten times. Inter Miami only has one victory, eight wins for New York and only one draw. Without a doubt, a difficult rival for Gerardo's aspirations: 'Tata' Martino and his boys.
