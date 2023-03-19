The América team took all three points in the Clásico Nacional, by overwhelmingly defeating Chivas with a score of 4-2.
The blue cream goals were the work of Jonathan Rodríguez (15′ and 37′), Leo Suárez (41′) and Henry Martin (52′), as well as an own goal by Emilio Lara (61′).
For now, in 90min we present you the next 5 meetings of the Americanista squad.
América vs León – Round 13 – Liga MX
The following day America returns to the field of the Azteca Stadium to measure forces against the Panzas Verdes del León, in one of the most anticipated matches of the day.
An entertaining game with goals is expected, since the last time these two drew without goals was on March 21, 2020.
América vs Monterrey – Round 14 – Liga MX
A week later, the Azulcremas repeat at home, this time to face the current leader of the Rayados de Monterrey tournament. This will be one of the most complicated commitments for the team led by Fernando Ortíz.
It should be noted that the last time the Azulcremas beat the Norteños was on February 22, 2020, with a score of 1-0.
Cruz Azul vs América – Round 15 – Liga MX
For matchday 15, the Young Classic will be played between Cruz Azul and América. Without a doubt, the most anticipated game of this date due to the intensity and rivalry that they have garnered between the two.
In the most recent game, the Americanists had no mercy and gave La Máquina one of the worst defeats in its entire history with a score of 7-0.
América vs Pumas – Round 16 – Liga MX
América will be closing with a complicated agenda in the regular phase of the Clausura 2023. And it is that on the penultimate day they will collide against the Pumas.
Those of Coapa are wide dominators of this type of commitment, since the last time they fell against the auriazules was on February 17, 2019 by a score of 1-0.
FC Juárez vs América – Round 17 – Liga MX
The last commitment of the American team in the regular phase of the Clausura 2023 will be against Bravos de Juárez.
The Americanistas close their participation in the field of the Benito Juárez Olympic Stadium, a custom that suits them well and where they have never lost. Likewise, the capitalists want to continue their hegemony against the borderers, since in the last 5 games they have 4 wins and a draw.
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
Lion
|
April 1st
|
7:05 p.m.
|
MX League
|
Monterey
|
April 8
|
9:10 p.m.
|
MX League
|
Blue Cross
|
April 15
|
9:10 p.m.
|
MX League
|
UNAM Cougars
|
April 22
|
9:10 p.m.
|
MX League
|
FC Juarez
|
28th of April
|
9:05 p.m.
|
MX League
