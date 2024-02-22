On Wednesday, February 21, on the Azteca stadium field, the Eagles of America received a visit from Mazatlan FCfor the duel corresponding to matchday number nine of the Clausura 2024 tournament.
The azulcremas, who had just lost 2-1 against the Pachuca Tuzos, they took to the field with the intention of winning, and, above all, considerably improving their actions on the field of play. But the Mazatlans would not make it easy for them.
With a goal from Luis Amarilla in the twenty-fifth minute of the first half, the visitors surprised the locals, who had to row against the current, since not winning was not an option. His fans were not going to forgive him.
Henry Martín tied it at forty-eighth, but five minutes later Luis Amarilla scored his second goal of the night. America did not stop fighting, and at seventy-five, once again Henry Martín found the equalizer, which would end up giving the final tie at two.
America kicked the goal five times; Mazatlán four. They had 58% of the possession of the ball and were more accurate than the Mazatlans when passing the ball between their players, and yet, this was not enough for the champions to add three, so the Azulcrema fans He had no mercy and dismissed them with boos.
America has three consecutive victories over the Blue Cross Celestial Machine. Since that enigmatic 7-0, the cement producers have not even been able to rescue a draw against the azulcremas. The last celestial victory takes us back to matchday number sixteen of the 2021 Apertura tournament.
America has four games without being able to beat the Atlas Red-and-Black, although, of the last three matches, all have ended in a draw. The azulcremas' last victory over the 'foxes' was on matchday number four of the already somewhat distant Apertura 2021 tournament.
The last victory of Tigers against the Águilas del América, it occurred in the first leg quarterfinals of the 2019 Apertura tournament. Since then they have faced each other eleven times, with eight wins for the azulcremas and only three draws.
Of the last ten confrontations between America and Chivasthose of the Sacred Flock have only achieved three victories, while the azulcremas have been left with five victories and only two draws have been recorded.
The last time the azulcremas faced the Atlético San Luisit was in the semifinals of the Apertura 2023 tournament. And although the match ended 2-0 in favor of the people of Potosí, the truth is that that was only a worthy closure for the visit, since the first leg was won by América by 5- 0.
#Schedule #matches #América #playing #Mazatlán
Leave a Reply