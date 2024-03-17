Saturday, March 16, Akron Stadium field. The Eagles of America They visited at Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajarafor the match corresponding to matchday number twelve of the Clausura 2024 tournament.
Contrary to what was experienced in previous meetings between these two squads, on this occasion there were no great emotions. America was better in the first half; Chivas evened the situation in the second half, and yet neither of them could hurt each other and the classic ended with a goalless draw.
The last time the azulcremas faced the Atlético San Luisit was in the semifinals of the Apertura 2023 tournament. And although the match ended 2-0 in favor of the Potosinos, the truth is that that was only a worthy closure for the visit, since the first leg was won by América by 5- 0.
America has seven games in a row without losing against Saints of the Lagoon. The last time that those from La Comarca defeated the Azulcremas, it was on matchday number seventeen of the 2019 Apertura tournament. Since then, América has four wins and three draws.
America and Toluca They have three draws in their last three meetings against each other. The last record of a victory takes us back to the first leg semi-finals of the Apertura 2022 tournament, and it was in favor of the choriceros, who in the return leg made it to the final for the Mexican championship.
Since the quarterfinals of the Apertura 2021 tournament, the Águilas del América have not lost to the UNAM Pumas. Since then, they have met four times, and the record dictates two wins for the azulcremas and two draws.
The Eagles of America and the entire Puebla They have faced each other forty-five times in short tournaments. The azulcremas have twenty-two wins, sixteen draws and only seven losses. A very marked paternity of the people of the capital over the people of Puebla.
