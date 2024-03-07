Wednesday, March 6, Akron Stadium field. The Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara received the Águilas del América, for the match corresponding to the first leg of the round of 16 of the CONCACAF Champions Cup.
Two teams attended the match, but only one was present on the scoreboard, and this was América, which, with goals from Julián Quiñones, Diego Valdés and Henry Martín, beat Rebaño Sagrado 3-0. Only a great tragedy would take away their place in the quarterfinals of the CONCACAF Champions League.
The last victory of Tigers against the Águilas del América, it occurred in the first leg quarterfinals of the 2019 Apertura tournament. Since then they have faced each other eleven times, with eight wins for the azulcremas and only three draws.
Of the last ten confrontations between America and Chivasthose of the Sacred Flock have only achieved three victories, while the azulcremas have left with five victories and only two draws.
The last time the azulcremas faced the Atlético San Luisit was in the semifinals of the Apertura 2023 tournament. And although the match ended 2-0 in favor of the Potosinos, the truth is that that was only a worthy closure for the visit, since the first leg was won by América by 5- 0.
America has seven games in a row without losing against Saints of the Lagoon. The last time that those from La Comarca defeated the Azulcremas, it was on matchday number seventeen of the 2019 Apertura tournament. Since then, América has four wins and three draws.
America and Toluca They have three draws in their last three meetings against each other. The last record of a victory takes us back to the first leg semi-finals of the Apertura 2022 tournament, and it was in favor of the choriceros, who in the return leg made it to the final for the Mexican championship.
