Saturday, March 2, Jalisco stadium field. The Rojinegros del Atlas received a visit from the Eagles of Americafor the match corresponding to matchday number ten of the Clausura 2024 tournament.
America has four games without being able to beat the Atlas Red-and-Black, although, of the last three matches, all have ended in a draw. The azulcremas' last victory over the 'foxes' was on matchday number four of the already somewhat distant Apertura 2021 tournament.
The match started with a victory for Atlas de Guadalajara, with a goal from 'Mudo' Aguirre just seven minutes into the first half. However, at thirty-one Julián Quiñones made it 1-1, and already in the agony of the first half a controversial penalty was scored in favor of the azulcremas that led to the expulsion for Santamaría and a goal for the azulcremas.
The second half was all about America. With a double from Alejandro Zendejas and one more from Henry Martín, those led by André Jardine achieved the victory in favor of América, by a resounding score of 5-1, which places them as third overall at the end of matchday number ten of the Clausura 2024 tournament.
The last victory of Tigers against the Águilas del América, it occurred in the first leg quarterfinals of the 2019 Apertura tournament. Since then they have faced each other eleven times, with eight wins for the azulcremas and only three draws.
Of the last ten confrontations between America and Chivasthose of the Sacred Flock have only achieved three victories, while the azulcremas have been left with five victories and only two draws have been recorded.
The last time the azulcremas faced the Atlético San Luisit was in the semifinals of the Apertura 2023 tournament. And although the match ended 2-0 in favor of the people of Potosí, the truth is that that was only a worthy closure for the visit, since the first leg was won by América by 5- 0.
America has seven games in a row without losing against Saints of the Lagoon. The last time that those from La Comarca defeated the Azulcremas, it was on matchday number seventeen of the 2019 Apertura tournament. Since then, América has four wins and three draws.
America and Toluca They have three draws in their last three meetings against each other. The last record of a victory takes us back to the first leg semi-finals of the Apertura 2022 tournament, and it was in favor of the choriceros, who in the return leg made it to the final for the Mexican championship.
#Schedule #matches #América #playing #Atlas #J10 #PUBLISH
Leave a Reply