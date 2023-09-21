At minute eleven of the match, the Gallos Blancos of the Queretaro They took the lead after Igor Lichnovsky made a serious mistake in the defensive zone, which Zuñiga Murillo converted into a goal for the locals.
However, at minute fifty-two of the match, Diego Valdés tied the game at one, and at seventy-eight, as if taken from a movie script, the Chilean soccer player Igor Lichnovsky, who reached the America With hours left until records close, he scored his first goal with the cream-blue jersey, shaking off the mistake made in the first half.
The Águilas fans not only did not expect it, but they disapproved of said signing. However, based on commitment and good football, Igor already has an assist and a goal in his first two games with América.
Since July 2022, America has not defeated the Red Devils of the Toluca. Since then, those from the State of Mexico have won one game and tied two.
Since 2021, America has not lost to the Cougars. Since then, America has won once and tied twice.
In the last three confrontations between America and Pachuca, there have been three ‘goleadas’ for the same result. In May 2022, Pachuca beat Coapa 3-0. Six months later the Tuzos returned the humiliation and in the last tournament Pachuca won again 3-0.
The last time America and Mazatlan They faced each other, the Azulcremas, then led by Fernando: ‘Tano’ Ortíz, beat the Mazatlecos 6-0.
America has five games without losing against Santos Laguna. They have three wins and two draws. The last meeting between these two ended in a 2-2 draw in a duel that was played at the TSM.
#Schedule #matches #América #beating #Querétaro