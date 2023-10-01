In an extremely tight match, the Águilas del America They beat some by the slightest difference Cougars who knew how to fight. The game was going 0-0 until, in a play without major significance, ‘Cabecita’ Rodríguez hooked himself with the leg of the Unamita goalkeeper and fell to the grass.
The referee does not mark this as a penalty in the first instance. However, the VAR calls it for review and they end up pointing it out. In this way, the azulcremas win their third regular season classic (3-2 against Cruz Azul, 4-0 against Chivas and now 1-0 against Pumas), thus equaling the positive mark of Miguel Herrera during his time as technical director of the Águilas, who always knew how to prevail when it came to a classic.
América will sleep as the absolute leader of the competition, and these are the next five games that await them as the tournament closes:
The last time America and Pachuca They faced each other, it was in the Clausura 2023 tournament, and those led by Almada defeated the Azulcremas 3-0, in a match played at the Azteca stadium. Now things look different, however. Well, while Pachuca is in the middle of the table, the Águilas are the leaders in the championship.
The last time America and Mazatlan They faced each other, the Azulcremas, then led by Fernando: ‘Tano’ Ortíz, beat the Mazatlecos 6-0.
America has five games without losing against Santos Laguna. They have three wins and two draws. The last meeting between these two ended in a 2-2 draw in a duel that was played at the TSM.
In the last five confrontations between Striped and América at the BBVA stadium, those today led by Fernando: ‘Tano’ Ortíz have only lost once, and this happened in February 2020. Since then, the Monterrey Football Club has won four in a row, receiving the America.
Unless things change drastically between now and November, it would be normal for this match to have as an incentive the consummation of the absolute leader of the Mexican championship, or at least the top of the table. Well, although today America is the leader of the tournament, the one who has occupied this place for the most days has been the Atlético San Luis.
