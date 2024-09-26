On the afternoon of Wednesday, September 25, 2024, at Lower.com Field in Ohio, the Eagles of America They faced the Columbus Crew for the match corresponding to the 2024 CUP Champions final.
This tournament pits the champion squad against MLS and the Liga MX champion team. An exciting match, without a doubt, taking into account that América arrives as the new two-time champion and Columbus Crew also took home the Leagues CUP 2024.
The match ended 1-1 in regular time, so everything was decided from the penalty spot. There, Luis Ángel Malagón dressed as a hero, saving two penalties and securing another title for the azulcremas.
America vs. Pumas
Sunday, September 29
18:00 hours
Sports City Stadium
Matchday 10, Liga MX
The last time these two teams met was on matchday sixteen of the 2024 Clausura tournament, and the result ended in victory for the Azulcremas, by a score of 2-1. This match took place on the field of the Olympic University Stadium.
Lion vs America
Saturday, October 5th
19:00 hours
Nou Camp Stadium
Matchday 11, Liga MX
The last time these two teams met was on matchday six of the 2024 Clausura tournament, and the match ended 1-0 in favor of the Águilas del América. The match took place on León’s pitch.
America vs. Saints Laguna
Saturday, October 19
19:05 hours
Sports City Stadium
Matchday 12, Liga MX
The last time these two teams met was on matchday fourteen of the 2024 Clausura tournament, and the match ended 1-1. The match took place on the TSM stadium field in Torreón, Coahuila.
Tijuana vs America
Hot Stadium
Wednesday, October 23
20:00 hours
Matchday 13, Liga MX
The last time these two teams met was on matchday one of the 2024 Clausura tournament, and the match ended 2-0 in favor of the Azulcremas. This match also took place on the Caliente stadium field.
America vs Monterrey
Sports City Stadium
Sunday, October 27th
20:00 hours
Matchday 14, Liga MX
The last time these two teams met was on matchday five of the 2024 Clausura tournament, and the match ended 1-1. The match took place at the Azteca stadium in Mexico City.
