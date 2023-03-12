The tigers consummated their second defeat so far in the tournament by falling 2-0 against the eagles of america. The university students found themselves lost in this match and are still unconvincing on the pitch.
For now, here we present the next 5 games that will be played by those led by coach ‘Chima’ Ruíz.
Orlando City vs Tigres – Second Leg – Concachampions
Next Wednesday the feline team will be playing their return match against the Orlando City. In the first meeting at the Universitario, they did not harm each other, ending with a goalless draw.
Now, those led by ‘Chima’ Ruíz seek to win in US territory to continue in the Concachampions.
Tigres vs Monterrey – Round 12 – Liga MX
A difficult week is coming up for Tigres, and that is that after their Concachampions match, they will play another edition of the Clásico Regio against Monterrey.
In the last 5 matches, the cats have 3 victories to one of Rayados, so they want to continue with the hegemony.
Toluca vs Tigres – Round 13 – Liga MX
For the beginning of April, the cats will measure forces against the Diablos Rojos del Toluca in the game corresponding to the 13th day of the Clausura.
It should be noted that the last time they tied without goals was on April 26, 2020, dividing points with little emotion, so these games offer goals.
Tigres vs Mazatlán – Round 14 -Liga MX
On date 14, those led by ‘Chima’ Ruíz will collide against Mazatlán, in a game where on paper they look like the wide favorite due to the bad moment that the Cañoneros are going through.
It is noteworthy that Tigres has only lost once against Mazatlán, registering a total of 3 victories, a draw and a defeat.
Querétaro vs Tigres – Round 15 -Liga MX
Tigres’ fifth game will be against the Gallos Blancos del Querétaro. Those of the ‘U’ will get into the Corregidora that will already be able to count on fans and a crowded venue is expected.
Tigres is master and lord of this type of matches, adding 5 consecutive victories. The last time the Queretaros beat the cats was on November 19, 2016, winning 1-2 at the ‘Volcán’.
At that time, the discount goal for Tigres was scored by Andy Delort.
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
Orlando City
|
March, 15th
|
6:15 p.m.
|
concachampions
|
Monterey
|
March 18th
|
7:05 p.m.
|
MX League
|
Toluca
|
april 2
|
12:00 p.m.
|
MX League
|
Mazatlan FC
|
April 8
|
7:05 p.m.
|
MX League
|
Queretaro
|
April 16th
|
5:00 p.m.
|
MX League
