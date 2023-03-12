Now, those led by ‘Chima’ Ruíz seek to win in US territory to continue in the Concachampions.

In the last 5 matches, the cats have 3 victories to one of Rayados, so they want to continue with the hegemony.

It should be noted that the last time they tied without goals was on April 26, 2020, dividing points with little emotion, so these games offer goals.

It is noteworthy that Tigres has only lost once against Mazatlán, registering a total of 3 victories, a draw and a defeat.

Tigres is master and lord of this type of matches, adding 5 consecutive victories. The last time the Queretaros beat the cats was on November 19, 2016, winning 1-2 at the ‘Volcán’.

At that time, the discount goal for Tigres was scored by Andy Delort.