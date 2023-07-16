The Tigres team finally knew what it is to win in this 2023 Opening Tournament, when this Saturday they faced León on the Universitario field and won 1-0.
Forward André-Pierre Gignac returned to the starting lineup after having been in the dry dock, which cost him to be left out in the first games. The Frenchman scored the only goal of the night.
Here are the next matches of the university team.
The next game for the university team is in the Leagues Cup against the Portland Timbers. Undoubtedly, a game that looks attractive and promises emotions and goals in bulk.
On July 30, those led by coach Robert Dante Siboldi will face off against the San José Earthquakes. In this match, the Mexican team is the broad favorite to win, although nothing is written in soccer.
As far as Mexican soccer is concerned, on matchday 4 the northern team will face off against Rayos del Necaxa, however, so far there is no date and time to dispute the commitment.
On date 5 of the contest, the cats will be facing Santos Laguna, in one of the matches that has been gaining strength in recent years-
The fifth game for the Tigres is against the Pumas, in a duel of beasts. The university students will enter the CU stadium to measure forces against the auriazules, in an expected game.
