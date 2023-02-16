Rayados de Monterrey he took advantage of Tigres’ tie in this double day, and did the same in his match against Querétaro to stay with the overall leadership of the contest.
Those led by coach Víctor Manuel Vucetich overwhelmingly defeated the Roosters by a score of . With this victory they reached 18 units, in addition to adding 6 consecutive victories so far in the Clausura 2023.
Here we present the next 5 games on the calendar that Monterrey will face.
Monterrey vs Necaxa – Round 8 – Liga MX
For matchday 8 Rayados de Monterrey returns to Gigante de Acero to measure forces against Rayos del Necaxa. In the last two games, the royals have achieved victory against those from Aguascalientes, who have not won since October 23, 2021, when they won by the slightest difference.
León vs Monterrey – Round 9 – Liga MX
One of the most entertaining matches of the ninth date of the Clausura will be on Monday, February 27, when Rayados travels to the Bajío to face off with the Panzas Verdes del León. Without a doubt, a game that promises goals and emotions in bulk.
Monterrey vs FC Juárez – Round 10 – Liga MX
On matchday 10, Monterrey receives the always complicated visit from the Bravos de Juárez. At first glance it would seem like a game for those led by Víctor Manuel Vucetich, however, the frontiers want to surprise and bring down all the pools.
Pachuca vs Monterrey – Round 11 – Liga MX
One of the most difficult games that Monterrey will face is against the current Mexican soccer champion, the Tuzos del Pachuca, when on March 12 they meet on the field of the Hidalgo Stadium in one of the most attractive games of that week.
Tigres vs Monterrey – Round 12 – Liga MX
One of the most anticipated matches of the tournament is the Clásico Regio, which on this occasion will take place next Saturday, March 18, now taking place at the Universitario de Nuevo León. Rayados wants to put an end to feline hegemony, since in the last 5 matches they have only achieved one victory, against 3 of Tigres.
#Schedule #games #Monterrey #Clausura #Liga
Leave a Reply