The last time they met, the Monterrey team beat the Esmeraldas 5-1, on matchday 7 of Apertura 2022.

Monterrey wants to end the negative streak against its staunch rival, since in the last 5 games they have only won a win against Tigres 3 and a draw.

A strategic match is expected due to the quality of the two coaches. Although it will also be a game of opposite poles, due to the reality that each of the squads goes through.