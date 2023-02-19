Rayados de Monterrey they achieved their seventh consecutive victory, beating Rayos del Necaxa 2-1. When it seemed that they were tied, in the final minutes the striker Germán Berterame appeared to score the second goal for BBVA.
With this victory, those led by Víctor Manuel Vucetich continue to be leaders more than ever, adding 21 units and getting closer to tying the pass to the next round.
For now, here we present the next 5 games of the whole of La Pandilla.
León vs Monterrey – Round 9 – Liga MX
The next game for the striped team is against the Panzas Verdes del León. A round trip game is expected due to the speed of each of the forwards of both clubs.
The last time they met, the Monterrey team beat the Esmeraldas 5-1, on matchday 7 of Apertura 2022.
Monterrey vs FC Juárez – Round 10 – Liga MX
The team led by coach Víctor Manuel Vucetich begins the month of March facing the Juarez Braves. It will be on March 4 when they meet on the BBVA pitch. Undoubtedly, on paper the royals are the wide favourite, although they should not be trusted and they need to be safe to get the three units.
Pachuca vs Monterrey – Round 11 – Liga MX
One of the most anticipated matches of matchday 11 will be between Tuzos del Pachuca and Monterrey. What a game that promises goals and emotions in bulk. In the most recent match they drew goalless at Hidalgo, so once again a close match is expected.
Tigres UANL vs Monterrey – Round 12 – Liga MX
What a game awaits us on Matchday 12, when Tigres and Rayados meet in yet another edition of the Clásico Regio. Undoubtedly, a long-awaited game that has not disappointed in the most recent editions.
Monterrey wants to end the negative streak against its staunch rival, since in the last 5 games they have only won a win against Tigres 3 and a draw.
Monterrey vs Tijuana – Round 13 – Liga MX
The fifth game at hand for those led by ‘King Midas’ will be on matchday 13 when they collide against Xolos de Tijuana.
A strategic match is expected due to the quality of the two coaches. Although it will also be a game of opposite poles, due to the reality that each of the squads goes through.
