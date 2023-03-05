A complicated game is expected for those led by Vucetich, since in the last 5 games between the two, the balance leans towards Pachuca with 2 victories for one of Monterrey and 2 draws.

Monterrey wants to end the negative streak against its staunch rival, since in the last 5 games they have only won a win against Tigres 3 and a draw.

This type of match is good for the ‘King Midas’ pupils, since they have not lost to América since 2020 when they fell by the slightest difference at BBVA.

It should be noted that Rayados has not lost at BBVA against the Guerreros since September 16, 2014, when they won 2-3.