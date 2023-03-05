Rayados de Monterrey continues to be more of a leader than ever, beating the Bravos de Juárez without much trouble by a score of 3-0. With this victory, those led by Víctor Manuel Vucetich reached 25 points and will continue at the top of the general standings.
Here we present the next 5 games for the La Pandilla team.
Pachuca vs Monterrey – Round 11 – Liga MX
Rayados’ next match will be against the current champion of Mexico, the Tuzos del Pachuca, corresponding to matchday 11.
A complicated game is expected for those led by Vucetich, since in the last 5 games between the two, the balance leans towards Pachuca with 2 victories for one of Monterrey and 2 draws.
Tigres UANL vs Monterrey – Round 12 – Liga MX
And just a week later, another edition of the Clásico Regio between Monterrey and Tigres is presented. Without a doubt, this will be the most anticipated game of matchday 12 of the tournament.
Monterrey wants to end the negative streak against its staunch rival, since in the last 5 games they have only won a win against Tigres 3 and a draw.
Monterrey vs Tijuana – Round 13 – Liga MX
On matchday 13, La Pandilla receives the always uncomfortable visit from Xolos from Tijuana. Although it is true that the frontiers are not living their best moment, the royals should not trust themselves and go to BBVA to add three points.
América vs Monterrey – Round 14 – Liga MX
On April 8, Rayados de Monterrey will face the Águilas del América in the most attractive and expected game of date 14.
This type of match is good for the ‘King Midas’ pupils, since they have not lost to América since 2020 when they fell by the slightest difference at BBVA.
Monterrey sv Santos Laguna – Round 15 – Liga MX
The fifth game for Monterrey will be against Santos Laguna. On this date the regular phase of the contest will be almost dying, so the general table would have already taken shape for the next round.
It should be noted that Rayados has not lost at BBVA against the Guerreros since September 16, 2014, when they won 2-3.
#Schedule #games #Monterrey #win #Braves
Leave a Reply