The Monterrey team continues to believe in no one. Now they faced Tuzos del Pachuca and beat them at home 2-1, with goals from Jesús Gallardo (17′) and Jordi Cortizo (52′).
With this victory, those led by coach Víctor Manuel Vucetich reached 28 points and are more leaders than ever in the Clausura.
Here we present the next 5 games for the La Pandilla team.
Tigres UANL vs Monterrey – Round 12 – Liga MX
What a game awaits us next week, when Tigres and Monterrey meet again in another edition of the Clásico Regio.
Monterrey wants to end the negative streak against its staunch rival, since in the last 5 games they have only won a win against Tigres 3 and a draw.
Monterrey vs Tijuana – Round 13 – Liga MX
Beginning in April, Rayados receives the always difficult visit from Xolos de Tijuana on the BBVA pitch.
Monterrey has two consecutive victories against the border team, against whom they have not lost since September 5, 2020 by a score of 2-1.
América vs Monterrey – Round 14 – Liga MX
For matchday 14, Rayados will travel to Mexico City to play one of the most attractive matches of the week, when they face the Águilas del América.
These types of matches come in handy for the ‘King Midas’ pupils, since they have not lost to América since 2020 when they fell by the slightest difference at BBVA.
Monterrey vs Santos Laguna – Round 15 – Liga MX
The week after the game against América, those led by coach Víctor Manuel Vucetich will face Santos Laguna.
It should be noted that Rayados has not lost at BBVA against the Guerreros since September 16, 2014, when they won 2-3.
Mazatlán vs Monterrey – Round 16 – Liga MX
The fifth match for Rayados de Monterrey will be against Mazatlán, which is in last place in the general standings.
In the last 5 registered games, those of La Pandilla do not know what it is like to lose against the Cañoneros, registering 3 wins and 2 draws.
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
UANL Tigers
|
March 18th
|
7:05 p.m.
|
MX League
|
Tijuana
|
April 1st
|
7:05 p.m.
|
MX League
|
America
|
April 8
|
9:10 p.m.
|
MX League
|
Saints Lagoon
|
April 16th
|
7:05 p.m.
|
MX League
|
Mazatlan FC
|
April, the 21st
|
6:05 p.m.
|
MX League
