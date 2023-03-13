Monterrey wants to end the negative streak against its staunch rival, since in the last 5 games they have only won a win against Tigres 3 and a draw.

Monterrey has two consecutive victories against the border team, against whom they have not lost since September 5, 2020 by a score of 2-1.

These types of matches come in handy for the ‘King Midas’ pupils, since they have not lost to América since 2020 when they fell by the slightest difference at BBVA.

It should be noted that Rayados has not lost at BBVA against the Guerreros since September 16, 2014, when they won 2-3.

In the last 5 registered games, those of La Pandilla do not know what it is like to lose against the Cañoneros, registering 3 wins and 2 draws.