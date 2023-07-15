The Rayados de Monterrey team remains undefeated in this incipient 2023 Apertura Tournament, where this Friday they will defeat the Mazatlán team 3-0. With this victory they reached 7 points and are momentarily in second place in the competition.
Here we present you what are the next Rayados matches.
Rayados’ next game will be in the Leagues Cup, when they face Real Salt Lake, at America First Field.
The second game of coach Fernando Ortíz’s pupils will face off against the Seattle Sounders, in one of the most difficult games in the Leagues Cup.
More news from Liga MX:
On the date of matchday 4 they will be facing Xolos de Tijuana, however, the date and time are yet to be defined.
On matchday 5 the most attractive game will be presented, when Rayados de Monterrey visits the always complicated Nemesio Díez field, to face off against the Diablos Rojos del Toluca, in an extremely complicated commitment.
On matchday 6 of the contest they will face the Cruz Azul Machine, in the most anticipated game of the sixth date of the Opening 2023.
