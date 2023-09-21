Just last weekend, Inter Miami They lost their first game after Lionel Messi signed with them, breaking a streak of twelve games without losing, and further complicating their move to the playoffs.
However, Wednesday night was an absolute party for those in Miami. With a goal from Farías in the agony of the first half, a double from Taylor and a goal from Cremaschi, the Miami team beat Toronto 4-0, quickly shaking off the bitter pill of defeat.
Although the victory was fundamental for the team led by Gerardo: ‘Tata’ Martino, the fact that Lionel Messi had to leave the field at minute thirty-seven of the first half today has Inter fans worried.
The Argentine star even had to leave the bench to undergo evaluations to determine the degree of his injury. It is expected that in the next few hours there will be details about the severity of the injury, as well as the time he would have to be away from the courts.
The last time these teams met was on August 2, 2023, and Lionel Messi’s team defeated Orlando City 3-1. Despite this, those from Florida arrive as favorites for this commitment.
This duel will mean, for Lionel Messi, his second final playing with Inter Miami in less than twenty games played. The winner will be crowned champion of the US Open Cup. Houston Dynamo has won two of the last three meetings between these teams.
Inter Miami does not have a good time every time it faces New York City FC. Of the last five confrontations between these two squads, those currently led by Gerardo: ‘Tata’ Martino, have lost four of the last five confrontations against those from New York.
Chicago Fire has beaten Inter Miami in three of the last five meetings. Those of Lionel Messi and company have only been able to rescue one draw and one victory in this period of time. Will things change now that they have the magic of a world champion?
The numbers between these two teams are pretty even every time they play each other. Of the last five meetings between them, Inter Miami has won two games, Cincinnati two and they have tied once.
#Schedule #games #Inter #Miami #beating #Toronto
Leave a Reply