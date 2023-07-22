The Cruz Azul Machine is submerged in a deep crisis. Now, they started on the wrong foot in their participation in the Leagues Cup, losing by a score of 2-1 against Inter Miami led by Argentine star Lionel Messi.
For now, here we present the next 5 games for the team led by coach Ricardo Ferretti.
The next match for the Machine will be on Saturday, July 29, when they face Atlanta United in the second game of the Leagues Cup.
Regarding the Liga MX, the next commitment for those led by coach Ricardo Ferretti is against Santos Laguna. However, the date and time have yet to be defined.
For matchday 5, Cruz Azul enters the always complicated Hidalgo field to measure forces against the Tuzos del Pachuca, in play yet to be defined on date and time.
More Leagues Cup news:
One of the most anticipated games of day 6 in Mexican soccer is between Rayados de Monterrey and Cruz Azul. Undoubtedly, a game in which goals and emotions are expected in bulk.
On Saturday, September 2, one of the most anticipated games of the tournament will be played, when another edition of the Young Classic takes place between América and Cruz Azul. Great match!
#Schedule #games #Cruz #Azul #loss #Inter #Miami
Leave a Reply