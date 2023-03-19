Chivas has not won in the last 5 duels, the same as 3 draws and two victories for the red and black. The last time they won was on April 24, 2021 by the slightest difference with both Ángel Zaldívar.

Necaxa has not beaten the Guadalajara since August 25, 2019, when they won 2-1 on the chiverío field.

Undoubtedly, an even and high-level game, which is often difficult for the rojiblancos, since in their last 5 matches Chivas has recorded a single victory for 3 of the emeralds.

The last time the Machine beat the chiverío on the Akron field was on October 25, 2020 by a score of 0-2.

The Cañoneros have never beaten the people from Guadalajara on the Akron stadium, although in their most recent match they beat the rojiblancos with a score of 2-1.