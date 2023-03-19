Chivas del Guadalajara lost in the National Classic against América by a score of 4-2. The people from Guadalajara seemed lost on the field of play and could do little to avoid the disaster.
With this defeat, those led by the Serbian coach Veljko Paunovic were left with 21 points and fell momentarily to fourth place overall.
For now, in 90min we present you the next 5 matches of the Guadalajara squad.
Atlas vs Chivas – Round 13 – Liga MX
With the break for the FIFA date, in two weeks the rojiblanco team returns to activity to measure forces against the Zorros del Atlas, in one more edition of the Clásico Tapatío.
Chivas has not won in the last 5 duels, the same as 3 draws and two victories for the red and black. The last time they won was on April 24, 2021 by the slightest difference with both Ángel Zaldívar.
Chivas vs Necaxa – Round 14 – Liga MX
The second game for the rojiblancos will be against Rayos del Necaxa. In this game, the people from Guadalajara are the favorites to take the three points due to the bad moment that those from Aguascalientes are going through.
Necaxa has not beaten the Guadalajara since August 25, 2019, when they won 2-1 on the chiverío field.
León vs Chivas – Round 15 – Liga MX
For matchday 15, the Sacred Flock will enter the always complicated field of the Nou Camp to face off against León.
Undoubtedly, an even and high-level game, which is often difficult for the rojiblancos, since in their last 5 matches Chivas has recorded a single victory for 3 of the emeralds.
Chivas vs Cruz Azul – Round 16 – Liga MX
Chivas’ penultimate game in the Clausura 2023 will be against Cruz Azul, in the most anticipated game of date 16 of the contest.
The last time the Machine beat the chiverío on the Akron field was on October 25, 2020 by a score of 0-2.
Chivas vs Mazatlán FC – Round 17 – Liga MX
Chivas’ last match in the regular phase of the Clausura 2023 will be at home, receiving a visit from Mazatlán.
The Cañoneros have never beaten the people from Guadalajara on the Akron stadium, although in their most recent match they beat the rojiblancos with a score of 2-1.
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
Atlas
|
April 1
|
9:10 p.m.
|
MX League
|
Necaxa
|
april 08
|
5:00 p.m.
|
MX League
|
Lion
|
April 15
|
7:05 p.m.
|
MX League
|
Blue Cross
|
April 22
|
7:05 p.m.
|
MX League
|
Mazatlan FC
|
April 29
|
7:05 p.m.
|
MX League
