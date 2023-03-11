The Chivas they couldn’t with him Puebla in their visit to the Cuauhtémoc Stadium and lost by a score of 1-0. The mistakes ended up costing them dearly despite being the dominators of the entire game, while those from La Franja knew how to handle the match well and took advantage of the mistakes made by the rojiblanco team.
Chivas vs América – Round 12 – Liga MX
The next game for Chivas will be difficult, as they will face the Águilas del América in yet another edition of the Clásico Nacional.
The rojiblancos receive the Azulcremas on the Akron Stadium court and will again seek to win in a Clásico, since they have not beaten their staunch rival since November 28, 2020, when they won 2-1.
Atlas vs Chivas – Round 13 – Liga MX
And for the following week of the National Classic, the Tapatío Classic is presented against the Zorros del Atlas. An attractive back and forth game with wholesale emotions is anticipated.
Chivas has not won in the last 5 duels, the same as 3 draws and two victories for the red and black. The last time they won was on April 24, 2021 by the slightest difference with both Ángel Zaldívar.
Chivas vs Necaxa – Round 14 – Liga MX
The rojiblancos’ second game in April will be against Rayos del Necaxa. The Akron Stadium will open its doors for this commitment that, on paper, looks like a way for the people from Guadalajara, although they should not trust themselves and go out to get the three units.
Necaxa has not beaten the Guadalajara since August 25, 2019, when they won 2-1 on the chiverío field.
León vs Chivas – Round 15 – Liga MX
On April 15, the Sacred Flock enters the always complicated field of the Nou Camp to face the Panzas Verdes del León.
Undoubtedly, an even and high-level game, which is often difficult for the rojiblancos, since in their last 5 matches Chivas has recorded a single victory for 3 of the emeralds.
Chivas vs Cruz Azul – Round 16 – Liga MX
Chivas’ fifth and penultimate game in Clausura 2023 will be against Cruz Azul. Screaming game and the most anticipated of matchday 16. The last time the Machine beat the chiverío on the Akron field was on October 25, 2020 by a score of 0-2.
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
America
|
March 18th
|
9:10 p.m.
|
MX League
|
Atlas
|
April 1
|
9:10 p.m.
|
MX League
|
Necaxa
|
april 08
|
5:00 p.m.
|
MX League
|
Lion
|
April 15
|
7:05 p.m.
|
MX League
|
Blue Cross
|
April 22
|
7:05 p.m.
|
MX League
