The Americanists have a perfect streak and add 5 consecutive victories against the cats, who have not beaten those of América since November 28, 2019, when they won 2-1 at the Azteca.

The Águilas have 2 wins against one of the rojiblancos and two draws in the most recent matches.

Without a doubt, a difficult match for the Azulcremas, since the last time they beat the Northerners was on February 22, 2020, with a score of 1-0.