Bad and bad for the group of eagles of americasince they lost their undefeated streak and in what way, when they fell at home against the Tuzos del Pachuca by score of 3-0.
Those led by coach Fernando Ortíz were diminished by defensive errors and by the mistakes of goalkeeper Oscar Jiménez, which ended up costing them dearly against a forceful team like Pachuca.
For now, in 90min we present you the next 5 meetings of the feline squad.
Tigres UANL vs América – Round 11 – Liga MX
The next game for the Águilas del América will be against Tigres. Without a doubt, this will be the most attractive game of matchday 11 due to the recent rivalry that has grown over the years.
The Americanists have a perfect streak and add 5 consecutive victories against the cats, who have not beaten those of América since November 28, 2019, when they won 2-1 at the Azteca.
Chivas vs América – Round 12 – Liga MX
And for the date 12 the intensity will continue for those led by coach Fernando Ortíz, since they will be facing some Chivas that are motivated in one more edition of the Clásico Tapatío.
The Águilas have 2 wins against one of the rojiblancos and two draws in the most recent matches.
América vs León – Round 13 – Liga MX
América vs Monterrey – Round 14 – Liga MX
For matchday 14, América will play one of the most difficult games, when it faces the hitherto general leader Rayados de Monterrey.
Without a doubt, a difficult match for the Azulcremas, since the last time they beat the Northerners was on February 22, 2020, with a score of 1-0.
Cruz Azul vs América – Round 15 – Liga MX
And the fifth match for those from Coapa will be against Cruz Azul, in yet another edition of the Clásico Joven. In the most recent meeting in which they faced each other, the Americanistas gave the worst win in this type of game, beating the cement growers 7-0.
#Schedule #games #América #defeat #landslide #Pachuca
Leave a Reply