The Águilas del América and the Panzas Verdes gave away a match worth remembering, where there was everything from great goals to attempts at a fight and a reprehensible attack by the referee on an emerald player.
In the end, the score was tied at two goals. Here we present you what will be the next games for América in the final stretch of the tournament.
América vs Monterrey – Round 14 – Liga MX
The following week the Azulcremas repeat at home, now to face the current leader of the Rayados de Monterrey tournament.
This will be one of the most complicated commitments for the team led by Fernando Ortíz. It should be noted that the last time the Azulcremas beat the Norteños was on February 22, 2020, with a score of 1-0.
Cruz Azul vs América – Round 15 – Liga MX
For matchday 15, the Young Classic will be played between Cruz Azul and América. Without a doubt, the most anticipated game of this date due to the intensity and rivalry that they have garnered between the two.
In the most recent game, the Americanists had no mercy and gave La Máquina one of the worst defeats in its entire history with a score of 7-0.
América vs Pumas – Round 16 – Liga MX
América will be closing with a complicated agenda in the regular phase of the Clausura 2023. And it is that on the penultimate day they will collide against the Pumas.
Those of Coapa are wide dominators of this type of commitment, since the last time they fell against the auriazules was on February 17, 2019 by a score of 1-0.
FC Juárez vs América – Round 17 – Liga MX
The last commitment of the American team in the regular phase of the Clausura 2023 will be against Bravos de Juárez.
The Americanistas close their participation in the field of the Benito Juárez Olympic Stadium, a custom that suits them well and where they have never lost. Likewise, the capitalists want to continue their hegemony against the borderers, since in the last 5 games they have 4 wins and a draw.
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Hour
|
Competition
|
Monterey
|
April 8
|
9:10 p.m.
|
MX League
|
Blue Cross
|
April 15
|
9:10 p.m.
|
MX League
|
UNAM Cougars
|
April 22
|
9:10 p.m.
|
MX League
|
FC Juarez
|
28th of April
|
9:05 p.m.
|
MX League
#Schedule #games #América #draw #León
Leave a Reply