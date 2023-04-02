In the end, the score was tied at two goals. Here we present you what will be the next games for América in the final stretch of the tournament.

This will be one of the most complicated commitments for the team led by Fernando Ortíz. It should be noted that the last time the Azulcremas beat the Norteños was on February 22, 2020, with a score of 1-0.

In the most recent game, the Americanists had no mercy and gave La Máquina one of the worst defeats in its entire history with a score of 7-0.

Those of Coapa are wide dominators of this type of commitment, since the last time they fell against the auriazules was on February 17, 2019 by a score of 1-0.

The Americanistas close their participation in the field of the Benito Juárez Olympic Stadium, a custom that suits them well and where they have never lost. Likewise, the capitalists want to continue their hegemony against the borderers, since in the last 5 games they have 4 wins and a draw.