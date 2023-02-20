The team of the eagles of america He remains undefeated and now they gave an account of Xolos de Tijuana by a score of 2-1 in the game of day 8 of the Clausura 2023.
With goals from Leo Suárez and Diego Valdés, those led by coach Fernando Ortíz reached 16 points and continue in the fight for the top positions in the general standings.
For now, here we present the next 5 meetings of the American team.
Atlas vs América – Round 9 – Liga MX
The next game for the American team will be against the Zorros del Atlas. This will be an entertaining game because of the background between the two. In the last 5 games, the Azulcremas have achieved 2 wins to Atlas’ 2 and a draw. An attractive meeting is expected.
América vs Pachuca – Round 19 -Liga MX
For the month of March, the Azulcremas begin receiving the Mexican soccer champion, the Tuzos del Pachuca.
The people of the capital want to dent the crown from those of La Bella Airosa in one of the most complicated matches they will have in this contest.
Tigres UANL vs América – Round 11 – Liga MX
What a great game that awaits us for matchday 11 of the Clausura 2023, when those from Coapa enter the always complicated field of the Universitario to measure forces against the Tigres.
The Americanists have a perfect streak and add 5 consecutive victories against the cats, who have not beaten those of América since November 28, 2019, when they won 2-1 at the Azteca.
Chivas vs América – Round 12 – Liga MX
And a week later, another edition of the Clásico de Clásicos will be played between Chivas and América. The best game of date 12 will be played on the Akron field. The Águilas have 2 wins against one of the rojiblancos and two draws in the most recent matches.
América vs León – Round 13 – Liga MX
The fifth match of the team led by coach Fernando Ortíz will be against the Panzas Verdes del León. On matchday 13 they begin the month of April receiving the emeralds at the Coloso de Santa Úrsula, who have not won at the Azteca Stadium since May 15, 2019, when they won by the slightest difference with a goal from José Juan Macías.
#Schedule #games #América #victory #Xolos
Leave a Reply