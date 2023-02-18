Cruz Azul, after the departure of Raúl ‘Potro’ Gutiérrez as coach, had the difficult task of playing against Puebla as a visitor. The Cuauhtémoc stadium was a complicated customs for the Machine because since 2013 it had not won there.
However, they achieved a resounding 3-1 and thus, Joaquín Moreno managed to get the best out of his players. Goals from Charly Rodríguez, Julio César ‘Cata’ Domínguez and Gonzalo Carneiro gave them the three points they needed so much.
Now, we present you the calendar of the sky-blue club for its next five games, even though we don’t know if Moreno will continue to lead or they will already have a new technical director.
The next stop for the celestials is at their stadium, the Estadio Azteca. They receive Atlas in a match that was pending on matchday 7 of the MX League. This is how the two teams with the same number of points look at each other in the Clausura 2023 (7) and will seek to be able to get into the playoff zone.
Second match followed as a local for the Machine. Now against Bravos de Juárez who is above them in the table and the last time they met they tied at two goals per side. An important match that could define whether Cruz Azul aspires to playoffs or even to the top of the table.
After two games at the Estadio Azteca, Cruz Azul travels to the coast to face Mazatlán in the Kraken. The purples have not yet scored points in the current tournament and it might seem that on paper, the Machine has everything to win and get the three units as a visitor.
Capital classic. The last time they met, the result favored the sky-blues with a score of 2-1. In addition, the Pumas are on a losing streak that could continue for this round if Rafael Puente Jr. fails to improve his team’s performance.
Thus, four of the next five Cruz Azul games will be at home. This could mean some kind of advantage for those of the Noria. Faces are seen with Atlético San Luis who, in their previous result, failed to hurt themselves and gave away a 0-0 score.
|
Game
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Cruz Azul vs. Atlas
|
02/22/2023
|
10:00 p.m.
|
Cruz Azul vs. FC Juarez
|
02/25/2023
|
5:00 p.m.
|
Mazatlan vs Cruz Azul
|
03/03/2023
|
6:05 p.m.
|
Cruz Azul vs Pumas
|
03/11/2023
|
7:05 p.m.
|
Cruz Azul vs San Luis
|
03/18/2023
|
5:00 p.m.
