On Friday, August 23, 2024, at 7:00 p.m. (Mexico time), the Cruz Azul Sky Machine faced the Gallos Blancos del Querétaro on the field of the La Corregidora stadium, for the match corresponding to the fifth day of the 2024 Apertura tournament.
With a goal by Rotondi via penalty, shortly before the end of the first half, the cement workers took the lead on the scoreboard. In the second half, Querétaro tried but failed to score the goal that would give them the tie, and near the end, Cruz Azul youth player Amaury Morales scored the 2-0, sealing the victory in favor of the cement workers, who regain the overall lead of the tournament.
Cruz Azul vs America
Sports City Stadium
Saturday, August 31st
21:10 hours
The last time Cruz Azul and América faced each other in a Liga MX match, it was none other than in the final of the 2024 Clausura tournament, and the match ended 1-0, in favor of the Azulcremas. The match took place on the field of the Aztec stadium.
Lion vs Cruz Azul
Nou Camp Stadium
Saturday, September 14
20:35 hours
The last time Cruz Azul and León faced each other was on matchday nine of the 2024 Clausura tournament, and the match ended 3-2 in favor of the cement workers. The match took place at the Nou Camp stadium in León.
Athletic San Luis vs Cruz Azul
Alfonso Lastras Stadium
Tuesday, September 17
19:00 hours
The last time Cruz Azul and Atlético San Luis met was on matchday six of the 2024 Clausura tournament, and the match ended 3-0 in favor of the cement workers. This match took place on the Ciudad de los Deportes stadium field in CDMX.
Cruz Azul vs Chivas
Sports City Stadium
Saturday, September 21
21:05 hours
The last time Cruz Azul and Chivas faced each other was on matchday ten of the 2024 Clausura tournament, and the match ended 3-0 in favor of the cement workers. The match took place on the Ciudad de los Deportes stadium in CDMX.
Pachuca vs Cruz Azul
Hidalgo Stadium
Saturday, September 28
19:05 hrs
The last time Cruz Azul and Pachuca faced each other was on matchday one of the 2024 Clausura tournament, and the match ended 1-0 in favor of the Tuzos. The match took place on the Ciudad de los Deportes stadium in Mexico City.
