Bad and bad for the Cruz Azul team, since this Friday they consummated their third consecutive defeat so far in the tournament, falling to Xolos de Tijuana who did the somersault to achieve the 2-1 victory. Undoubtedly, there are murky waters in La Noria.
Here are the next matches of the team led by coach Ricardo Ferretti.
One of the most anticipated matches is the game between Cruz Azul and Inter Miami. It is expected that for this commitment the debut of Lionel Messi with the MLS team will take place. Without a doubt, a game that will steal spotlights around the world. What’s next!
More news from Liga MX:
The next game for those from La Noria in the MX League is on matchday 4 against Santos Laguna, however, there is still no set date or time.
The game of the fifth date of the 2023 Apertura Tournament is between Pachuca and Cruz Azul, in a game that is expected to be closed and mostly played in the middle sector of the field. Although the date and time is still pending.
On matchday 6 of the Liga MX they will face Rayados de Monterrey, in the most attractive game of the sixth date of the tournament.
#Schedule #Cruz #Azul #games #defeat #Tijuana
Leave a Reply