Things are not getting better for the Blue Cross Celeste Machine. On Sunday, September 24, at 4:00 p.m., they received a visit from the Gallos Blancos del Querétaro, in the duel corresponding to matchday twenty-seven of the Apertura 2023 tournament.
They led at half-time, with a goal from Rotondi in the first half’s aggregate. However, in the second half Queretaro He found the equalizer just after fifty minutes, then Murillo and Cordero put the final 3-1 in favor of the Gallos.
Cruz Azul adds only five units out of twenty-seven possible. The only match won was against Monterey, at the BBVA stadium. Since then, he has only collected one point. The rest have been defeats.
Cruz Azul has a clear hegemony over the squad of the saint Louis. The last time the Potosinos defeated the cement workers was in August 2008. In the Apertura tournament corresponding to that year. The result was 1-0. Since then, they don’t know what it’s like to beat the Machine.
The numbers between these two teams, every time they face each other, are quite even. In the last five meetings, there have been a pair of wins for each side and a draw. The last time they saw each other was in January 2023, and Necaxa won the match by the slightest difference.
Cruz Azul has a clear dominance against the Pumas. He has three victories in a row against the Unamites. The last time Cougars He defeated the cement workers, it was in November 2021, in the opening tournament of that year. The result ended 4-3 in favor of the university students.
Tigers does not beat Blue Cross in the ‘Volcán’ Universitario since the 2014 Apertura tournament. Nahuel Guzmán was playing his first tournament with the Auriazul team and André-Pierre Gignac had not even arrived at Tigres yet, to give us an idea of how much has happened since then.
Cruz Azul has four games without losing against the Panzas Verdes of Lion. The record indicates that the Machine has won three times, while León has only been able to rescue one draw, which occurred just the previous tournament. The last time León beat Cruz Azul was in November 2021, in the opening tournament of that year.
#Schedule #Cruz #Azul #games #playing #Querétaro