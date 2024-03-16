Saturday, March 16, Ciudad de los Deportes stadium field, in CDMX. The Cruz Azul Celeste Machine received a visit from the Hidrorayos del Necaxa, for the match corresponding to matchday number twelve of the Clausura 2024 tournament.
The history of matches between Blue Cross and Necaxa It was extremely divided. In the last five matches between these two teams, each had two victories and there was only one draw.
However, this afternoon was not easy for the celestial team. And they started winning the game with a goal from Rotondi just in the ninth minute, three minutes later Diber Cambindo applied the former's law to them, making the score 1-1 for the Hidrorayos.
At twenty-eight of the first half, those from Aguascalientes scored the second goal through José Paradela, thus ending a new defeat for the cement cause; the second in a row in this Clausura 2024 tournament.
And Cruz Azul has a balance in favor of the Cougarssince it has won three of the last five confrontations between these two squads, the last time they met, the university students beat the Celeste Machine 4-1, so next Saturday's game will have overtones of revenge.
In the last five confrontations between Cruz Azul and the Monterrey Soccer Club, the cement workers have only one victory, while the Gang has won three games and has only had one draw. However, the celestial victory was obtained precisely in the previous tournament, defeating Rayados 2-1, on the BBVA court.
Puebla has a favorable balance on the Blue Cross Celeste Machine. In their last five matches, the camoteros have two wins over the cement workers, two draws and only one defeat.
Atlas of Guadalajara He has two consecutive wins against the Blue Cross Blue Machine; 1-0 in the playoffs of the Clausura 2023 tournament (leaving them out of the league, even though the match took place at the Azteca stadium) and 2-0 on matchday one of the Apertura 2023 tournament.
The Red Devils of Toluca They have three consecutive wins over the Blue Cross Blue Machine. The last victory obtained by the cement workers occurred on matchday number six of the Clausura 2022 tournament.
