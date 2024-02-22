Wednesday, February 21, Nou Camp stadium field, in León Guanajuato. The Green Lion Bellies They received a visit from Blue Cross Celestial Machinewho were looking for their sixth consecutive victory in the 2024 Clausura tournament.
The Machine started the match by winning, with a goal from Carlos Rodríguez in the twenty-ninth minute of the match. At thirty-eight, Rodrigo Huescas made it 2-0 for the cement workers, who went into the break as the clear dominators of the match.
The second half had a peculiarity. And it is shortly before the seventieth minute, the lighting at the León Stadium presented various failures, causing the match to be paused and more than thirty minutes were added to meet the ninety minutes played.
Already in said compensation, Alan Medina Silva shortened the difference, scoring 2-1. At ninety with fifteen, Uriel Antuna made it 3-1 for the Cruz Azul Blue Machine. And although at ninety-twenty-six 'Platano' Alvarado scored the second of the night for the Esmeraldas, it was not enough, and thus Cruz Azul achieved its sixth consecutive victory in this Clausura 2024 tournament.
America spins three consecutive victories over the Blue Cross Celestial Machine. Since that enigmatic 7-0, the cement producers have not even been able to rescue a draw against the azulcremas. The last celestial victory takes us back to matchday number sixteen of the 2021 Apertura tournament.
Of the last five confrontations between Cruz Azul and Chivas, the Sacred Flock has won three times, has drawn once and has only suffered one defeat. They have two wins in a row over the cement workers, so, if the Rojiblancos take the three points, the good streak could begin to take on shades of football fatherhood.
In the last five confrontations between Cruz Azul and Santos Laguna, the cement workers have only one victory, two losses and a couple of draws. The last time they faced each other, the match ended 2-2, on matchday four of the Apertura 2023 tournament.
The history of matches between Blue Cross and Necaxa It is extremely divided. In the last five confrontations between these two squads, each has two victories and only one draw has been recorded. The last match between Cruz Azul and Necaxa was a 3-1 victory for the Machine, on the Victoria stadium field.
And Cruz Azul has a balance in favor of the Cougarssince it has won three of the last five confrontations between these two squads, the last time they met, the university students beat the Celeste Machine 4-1, so next Saturday's game will have overtones of revenge.
