Saturday, March 2, Ciudad de los Deportes stadium field, in Mexico City. The Cruz Azul Celeste Machine received a visit from the Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara, for the match corresponding to matchday number ten of the Clausura 2024 tournament.
Of the last five confrontations between Blue Cross and Chivas, the Sacred Flock has won three times, has drawn once and has only suffered one defeat. They have two wins in a row over the cement workers, so, if the Rojiblancos take the three points, the good streak could begin to take on shades of football fatherhood.
The night was all about the cement workers. Lorenzo Faravelli put the sky blue ahead just in the seventh minute of the game. Then Uriel Antuna scored a double, and although in the end Javier: 'Chicharito' Hernández tried to close the gap, the whistler disallowed his goal for being offside and the match ended in a resounding rout in favor of the celestials.
In the last five confrontations between Cruz Azul and Santos Laguna, the cement workers have only one victory, two losses and a couple of draws. The last time they faced each other, the match ended 2-2, on matchday four of the Apertura 2023 tournament.
The history of matches between Blue Cross and Necaxa It is extremely divided. In the last five confrontations between these two squads, each has two victories and only one draw has been recorded. The last match between Cruz Azul and Necaxa was a 3-1 victory for the Machine, on the Victoria stadium field.
And Cruz Azul has a balance in favor of the Cougarssince it has won three of the last five confrontations between these two squads, the last time they met, the university students beat the Celeste Machine 4-1, so next Saturday's game will have overtones of revenge.
In the last five confrontations between Cruz Azul and the Monterrey Soccer Club, the cement workers have only one victory, while the Gang has won three games and has only had one draw. However, the celestial victory was obtained precisely in the previous tournament, defeating Rayados 2-1, on the BBVA court.
Puebla has a favorable balance on the Blue Cross Celeste Machine. In their last five matches, the camoteros have two wins over the cement workers, two draws and only one defeat.
