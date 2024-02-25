Saturday, February 24, Azteca stadium field. The Celeste Machine of the Cruz Azul faced the Águilas del América, in the duel corresponding to matchday number eight of the Clausura 2024 tournament.
America had three consecutive victories over the Blue Cross Celestial Machine. Since that enigmatic 7-0, the cement workers had not even been able to rescue a draw against the azulcremas. The last celestial victory took us back to matchday number sixteen of the 2021 Apertura tournament.
And the story did not change in Clausura 2024. The first half was all about América. Julián Quiñones put the azulcremas ahead at the dawn of the game, with a pass from Henry Martin. The dominance of those from Coapa was such that in the first half they sent the ball to the back four times. All of them were offside, so the referee had to annul Julián Quiñones' record.
For the second half, Cruz Azul improved considerably. They had some important opportunities to tie the score, and however, the lack of forcefulness stopped the cement workers, who lost again against América.
Of the last five confrontations between Cruz Azul and Chivas, the Sacred Flock has won three times, has drawn once and has only suffered one defeat. They have two wins in a row over the cement workers, so, if the Rojiblancos take the three points, the good streak could begin to take on shades of football fatherhood.
In the last five confrontations between Cruz Azul and Santos Laguna, the cement workers have only one victory, two losses and a couple of draws. The last time they faced each other, the match ended 2-2, on matchday four of the Apertura 2023 tournament.
The history of matches between Blue Cross and Necaxa It is extremely divided. In the last five confrontations between these two squads, each has two victories and only one draw has been recorded. The last match between Cruz Azul and Necaxa was a 3-1 victory for the Machine, on the Victoria stadium field.
And Cruz Azul has a balance in favor of the Cougarssince it has won three of the last five confrontations between these two squads, the last time they met, the university students beat the Celeste Machine 4-1, so next Saturday's game will have overtones of revenge.
In the last five confrontations between Cruz Azul and the Monterrey Soccer Club, the cement workers have only one victory, while the Gang has won three games and has only had one draw. However, the celestial victory was obtained precisely in the previous tournament, defeating Rayados 2-1, on the BBVA court.
