Wednesday, February 7, Tim Hortons Field stadium. Chivas and Forge FC play the first leg of the first round of the CONCACAF Champions League. Those led by Argentine Fernando Gago took the field with the intention of winning their third game in a row… and they achieved it.
At minute twenty-six of the first half, Mexican-American forward Cade Cowell made his debut as a scorer with the red and white jersey. At thirty-one Terran Campbell tied it at one for the locals.
In the first half compensation, Ricardo Marín made it 2-1 in favor of Chivas, and already in the second half, at minute sixty-two, Cade Cowell scored his second goal of the night, putting the final 3-1 in favor of the Sacred Flock.
The last time the Ciudad Juarez Braves They beat Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara, it was in the Clausura 2021 tournament. Since then they have faced each other five times, Chivas has won two of those matches and there have been three draws.
The last time Mazatlan and Chivas faced each other, it was on matchday eleven of the Apertura 2023 tournament. Those from the Rebaño Sagrado played at home, therefore they were favorites. However, Mazatlán pulled out all the stops and took the three points from the Akron stadium, winning 3-1 against the rojiblancos.
The Chivas Rayadas of Guadalajara have five consecutive wins over the Necaxa Hydrorays. The last time that those from Aguascalientes defeated the Sacred Flock, it was on matchday number six of the 2019 Apertura tournament.
Of the last five confrontations between Chivas and Cougars, those of the Sacred Flock have three victories, while the university students have only won twice. The last record of a tie between these two squads takes us to matchday number eight of the 2021 Apertura tournament.
Of the last five confrontations between Blue Cross and Chivas, the Sacred Flock has won three times, has drawn once and has only suffered one defeat. They have two wins in a row over the cement workers, so, if the Rojiblancos take the three points, the good streak could begin to take on shades of football fatherhood.
#Schedule #Chivas #matches #result #Forge #PUBLISH
Leave a Reply