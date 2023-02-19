The Chivas del Guadalajara they beat the Pumas as a visitor at the Estadio Olímpico Universitario by a score of 2-1. With this victory, the rojiblancos reached 15 points so far in the tournament and are beginning to be among the favorites in the competition.
Here we present the next 5 games that the team led by coach Veljko Paunovic will face.
Tigres vs Chivas – Round 9 – Liga MX
The rojiblanco team will not have it easy for the next commitment. And now they travel to the north of the country to face one of the favorites to take the title… the Tigers.
The chiverío already knows what it is to win a final against the royals, so now they will seek again to add three on the Akron field.
Chivas vs Santos Laguna – Round 10 – Liga MX
Chivas’ first match in March will be against Santos Laguna. A close match is expected, because in the last 5 games the balance is even, resulting in a victory for each one and 3 draws.
Puebla vs Chivas – Round 11 – Liga MX
On March 10, the Cuauhtémoc Stadium will witness the confrontation between the Camoteros del Puebla and the Chivas del Guadalajara. The rojiblancos know that this match is of the utmost importance in order to continue with the illusion of qualifying within the top four overall.
Chivas vs América – Round 12 – Liga MX
What a game that awaits us on the 12th date of the Clausura 2023, and it is that one more edition of the National Classic will be taking place between the Chivas del Guadalajara and the Águilas del América.
In the last 5 games, the advantage leans towards the capitalists by 2 wins, 2 draws and a single win for the rojiblancos.
Atlas vs América – Round 13 – Liga MX
And the work will be hard for those led by Paunovic, since only a week later they face the Zorros del Atlas in the Clásico Tapatío. A good match is expected that promises a lot on matchday 13 of the Clausura 2023.
Chivas have not beaten the red and black since April 24, 2021, when they won by the slightest difference. In the last 5 games there are two wins for the Academy for three draws.
