The rojiblancos receive the Azulcremas on the Akron Stadium field and will again seek to win in a Clásico, since they have not beaten their staunch rival since November 28, 2020, when they won 2-1.

Chivas has not won in the last 5 duels, the same as 3 draws and two victories for the red and black. The last time they won was on April 24, 2021 by the slightest difference with both Ángel Zaldívar.

Necaxa has not beaten the Guadalajara since August 25, 2019, when they won 2-1 on the chiverío field.