The set of Chivas they achieved their third victory in a row in the tournament, by beating the Tigers resoundingly and at home by a score of 2-1. The goals were the work of Gilberto Sepúlveda (1′) and Ronaldo Cisneros (33′).
Here we present you what are the next 5 games for the rojiblancos in the tournament.
Chivas vs Santos Laguna – Round 10 – Liga MX
For the next game, Chivas hosts Santos Laguna at home. A tight and tactical meeting is expected by each of the coaches. In the last 5 matches the balance is even, with a victory for the rojiblancos and one for the Guerreros, for 3 draws.
Puebla vs Chivas – Round 11 – Liga MX
On the 11th the rojiblancos will face the Camoteros del Puebla. A match is expected for the people from Guadalajara, this due to the bad moment that those from La Franja are going through, although football can never be trusted.
Chivas vs América – Round 12 – Liga MX
What a game awaits us next Saturday, March 18, when another edition of the National Classic is played between Chivas and América.
The rojiblancos receive the Azulcremas on the Akron Stadium field and will again seek to win in a Clásico, since they have not beaten their staunch rival since November 28, 2020, when they won 2-1.
Atlas vs Chivas – Round 13 – Liga MX
And the following week the situation will be no less simple, since they will face their second consecutive classic, this time in Tapatío against the Zorros del Atlas.
Chivas has not won in the last 5 duels, the same as 3 draws and two victories for the red and black. The last time they won was on April 24, 2021 by the slightest difference with both Ángel Zaldívar.
Chivas vs Necaxa – Round 14 – Liga MX
Chivas’ fifth game is against Rayos del Necaxa. This game will be played on April 8 in matchday 14 at the Akron stadium.
Necaxa has not beaten the Guadalajara since August 25, 2019, when they won 2-1 on the chiverío field.
