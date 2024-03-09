Saturday, March 9, Akron Stadium field. The Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara received the Green Bellies of the Lion for the match corresponding to matchday number eleven of the Clausura 2024 tournament.
Those of the Sacred Flock took to the field with the intention of adding three and thus getting rid once and for all of the bad taste in their mouths caused by losing 3-0 in the middle of the week against the Águilas del América, in the first leg of the the round of 16 of the CONCACAF Champions League.
If we add to this that in Liga MX they lost by the same score against the Blue Cross Machine, winning became an obligation so that the fans do not end up losing faith in Fernando Gago's project.
However, the Panzas Verdes de León not only complicated their mission, but also left the Akron stadium with the three points. Former American player Federico Viñas scored 1-0 in the thirty-third minute of the first half, via penalty.
At eighty-five 'Platanito' Alvarado extended the advantage for the visit, and although in the aggregate, also from eleven steps, Roberto Alvarado reduced the difference on the scoreboard, Rebaño Sagrado was not able to tie, and the game ended 2-1 in favor of León.
