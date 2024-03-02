Saturday, March 2, Ciudad de los Deportes stadium field, in Mexico City. The Blue Cross Blue Machine received a visit from the Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara, for the duel corresponding to matchday number ten of the Clausura 2024 tournament.
Of the last five confrontations between Blue Cross and Chivas, the Sacred Flock has won three times, has drawn once and has only suffered one defeat. They have two wins in a row over the cement workers, so, if the Rojiblancos take the three points, the good streak could begin to take on shades of football fatherhood.
However, tonight was all about the cement workers. Lorenzo Faravelli put the sky blue ahead just in the seventh minute of the game. Then Uriel Antuna scored a double, and although in the end Javier: 'Chicharito' Hernández tried to close the gap, the whistler disallowed his goal for being offside and the match ended in a resounding rout in favor of the celestials.
The Chivas Rayadas of Guadalajara have two consecutive victories against the Panzas Verdes of León. The last time that the Esmeraldas defeated those of the Sacred Flock, it was on matchday number six of the Clausura 2022 tournament.
Of the last ten confrontations between America and Chivas, those of the Sacred Flock have only achieved three victories, while the azulcremas have been left with five victories and only two draws have been recorded.
The numbers between Monterrey and ChivasIn their last five meetings, they are quite divided. Both squads have two wins and there has only been one draw. The last match between these two teams ended in a 2-1 victory for the Rayados, playing on the Akron stadium field.
The numbers between Chivas and PueblaIn their last five matches, they are quite even. Both teams have won twice, there is only one record of a draw, and this occurred in the playoff of the Apertura 2022 tournament.
In the last five confrontations between Pachuca and Chivas, each squad has one victory and there is a record of three draws. These three have occurred consecutively, precisely in the last duels between them.
