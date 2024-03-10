On the night of Saturday, March 9, the UANL Tigers and the Eagles of America They met on the field of the Azteca stadium, for the duel corresponding to matchday number eleven of the Clausura 2024 tournament.
With everything and the team decimated, the Águilas del América beat Tigres 2-0, with goals from Dilrosun in the twenty-eighth minute of the first half and from Alejandro Zendejas, who completed the victory for the azulcremas in the sixty-eight minute. They will sleep as absolute leaders of the Mexican championship.
Of the last ten confrontations between America and Chivasthose of the Sacred Flock have only achieved three victories, while the azulcremas have been left with five victories and only two draws have been recorded.
The last time the azulcremas faced the Atlético San Luisit was in the semifinals of the Apertura 2023 tournament. And although the match ended 2-0 in favor of the people of Potosí, the truth is that that was only a worthy closure for the visit, since the first leg was won by América by 5- 0.
America has seven games in a row without losing against Saints of the Lagoon. The last time that those from La Comarca defeated the Azulcremas, it was on matchday number seventeen of the 2019 Apertura tournament. Since then, América has four wins and three draws.
America and Toluca They have three draws in their last three meetings against each other. The last record of a victory takes us back to the first leg semi-finals of the Apertura 2022 tournament, and it was in favor of the choriceros, who in the return leg made it to the final for the Mexican championship.
Since the quarterfinals of the Apertura 2021 tournament, the Águilas del América have not lost to the UNAM Pumas. Since then, they have met four times, and the record dictates two wins for the azulcremas and two draws.
