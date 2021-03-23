This Wednesday will be a holiday for the Day of Remembrance for Truth and Justice. Therefore, in the City public services will operate with a special schedule. The subway will work with Sunday hours. That is, from 8 o’clock.

In addition, the formations only stop at the headwaters, in the stations where combinations are made, in transfer stations and in those close to essential care centers for this pandemic.

Hospitals: the guards, the SAME and the Febrile Emergency Units will work.

Cemeteries: Burials in the Chacarita, Flores, Recoleta Cemeteries and the entrance of the deceased to the Crematorium of the Autonomous City of Buenos Aires will be carried out from 7:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the destination, receiving the last procedure at 1:00 p.m. and starting the last burial at 1:30 p.m.

Government Administration of Public Revenues and General Revenue Directorate: closed.

Community Venues: closed.

Civil Registry: will remain closed. Only the death guard will operate from 9 to 12.

Residue recolection: the service will work as usual.

Metered parking will not be operational during the Wednesday holiday. Photo: Federico Imas

Parking lot: it will be allowed to park on the avenues and streets where it is forbidden to park on business days from 7 am to 9 pm. It will not be allowed to park on avenues or streets where it is forbidden to park 24 hours.

The metered parking will not be valid.

In the ramps, sidewalks, ochavas, garages, bus stops, streets of coexistence, spaces reserved for people with disabilities, spaces reserved for clinics and hospitals and loading and unloading drawers, the prohibition continues to apply 24 hours a day. In addition there will be no restriction on entering the Center and pedestrian courts.

More information: http://estacionamiento.gob.ar/

Ecobici: The Recreational Pass is enabled. Holiday: $ 150. Four trips per day of up to 60 minutes.

Tolls: They will operate normally, taking the weekend schedule as peak hour, that is, from 11 am to 3 pm towards the Province, and from 5 pm to 9 pm towards the Center.

Driver’s license registration, Roca headquarters: closed.

Learning track: closed.

Vehicle Technical Verification: the seven plants will remain closed.

Directorate General of Infractions: closed.

Logistics, Civil Defense and Emergency and Relief Guard + Line 103: guards active 24 hours a day.

Parks: Ecological Reserve: open. Botanical Garden: open. Ecopark: open.

For more information: http://www.buenosaires.gob.ar/museos

Museums: the Sívori, Larreta and Fernández Blanco museums will be open from 12 to 20 hours. El Moderno, meanwhile, will do it from 11 to 20.

Public libraries: closed.

Theaters dependent on the GCBA: Buenos Aires Theater Complex: closed. San Martín Cultural Center: closed. 25 de Mayo Cultural Center: open from 4 to 7 pm.

Colon Theater: closed.

Usina del Arte: closed.

