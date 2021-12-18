Roskosmos has revealed the schedule of rest of Russian cosmonauts on New Year’s holidays. Anton Shkaplerov and Petr Dubrov will rest on the ISS for only two days: January 1-2. It is reported by TASS…

“December 31 is a working day, January 1-2 is a weekend,” the press service of the state corporation explained. At this time, the cosmonauts are scheduled to meet with their families via videoconference.

From January 3, 2022, Shkaplerov and Dubrov begin work, they begin preparations for a spacewalk, concluded at Roscosmos.

Earlier, members of the State Duma Committee on Labor, Social Policy and Veterans Affairs Andrei Alekhin and Svetlana Bessarab proposed to make December 31 a day off in the country forever. If December 31st becomes a permanent holiday, rest days for other holidays will have to be rescheduled. Spring weekend will probably need to be moved.

New Year’s holidays for residents of Russia will last from December 31 to January 9. In total, next year the Russians will rest for 118 days.