Rayados started the Monterrey classic well. They put Nahuel Guzmán in trouble, who had to put on the hero’s cape to save Tigres from the goal that put them at a disadvantage. However, Gignac’s goal changed everything.
The Monterrey Soccer Club never managed to return to the game. In the second half, Tigres achieved what they had, the Frenchman became the top scorer in the history of the Monterrey classics, leaving Bahía behind, and Diego Lainez scored the final goal.
Despite everything, Fernando: the ‘Tano’ Ortíz declared in a press conference that the result did not really reflect what happened in the match. He even joked about the fact that Tigres started the match with a line of five.
TO Santos Laguna It is difficult for him to face Club de Fútbol Monterrey at the BBVA stadium. The numbers indicate that, in the last five games that have been played on that field, the Laguneros have only been able to win on one occasion, and this was in the Clausura 2023 tournament, precisely.
Just as Santos Laguna finds it difficult to win on BBVA’s field, the Monterrey Soccer Club suffers excessively every time it visits the team. Puebla, at the Cuauhtémoc stadium. Well, although they won their last game on that field, before that, the last victory on that field dates back to the 2017 Clausura tournament.
Rayados has never lost to Bravos FC, when they play at the BBVA stadium. They have five wins and only one draw, which occurred in February 2020, so those led by Fernando: ‘Tano’ Ortíz arrive as clear favorites for the match.
The last time Rayados visited Ciudad Universitaria and won, it was in the 2017 Apertura tournament, when the Rayados were led precisely by the current coach of the Cougars: Antonio, the ‘Turk’ Mohamed. They won 1-0 that match, and since then they have not heard of a victory in CU
In the last five confrontations between Rayados and América at the BBVA stadium, those currently led by Fernando: ‘Tano’ Ortíz have only lost once, and this occurred in February 2020. Since then, the Monterrey Football Club has four wins in a row receiving America.
