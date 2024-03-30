Saturday, March 30, BBVA stadium field. The Monterrey Football Club received a visit from the Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara, for the match corresponding to matchday number thirteen of the Clausura 2024 tournament.
The first half was quite even. However, minutes before going to half-time, Gerardo Arteaga gets himself sent off, leaving his teammates with ten players. The Sacred Flock took advantage of this situation, taking the lead on the scoreboard in the seventy-second minute, thanks to an own goal by Héctor Moreno.
At eighty-three, 'Corcho' Rodríguez leaves Monterrey with nine players, and in added time Ricardo Marín put the final 2-0 for Chivas, which took away the Pandilla's undefeated record at the end of the season regular.
Monterrey has three wins in the last five games against the Blue Cross Celestial Machine. The last victory of the cement workers occurred precisely on matchday number six of the Apertura 2023 tournament, by a score of 2-1 in what was the first victory of the cement workers (League tournament) on the BBVA stadium field.
Of the last five confrontations between Tigers and Stripedthose from San Nicolás de los Garza, Nuevo León have won two games, Monterrey another two and there is only one record of a draw, which occurred in the first leg semifinal of the Clausura 2023 tournament.
The last time Monterrey lost to the Green Bellies of the Lionwas on matchday number thirteen of the Apertura 2021 tournament. Since then they have faced each other four times and the record dictates two wins for Rayados and two draws.
In the last five matches between Monterrey and the Necaxa Hydrorays, those led by Fernando: 'Tano' Ortíz have four consecutive wins over those from Aguascalientes. The last time Necaxa beat Rayados was on matchday number fifteen of the 2021 Apertura tournament.
