Saturday, April 6, Ciudad de los Deportes stadium field, in CDMX. The Cruz Azul Celeste Machine received a visit from the Monterrey Football Club, for the match corresponding to day fourteen of the Clausura 2024 tournament.
Monterrey had three wins in the last five games against Blue Cross. The last victory of the cement workers had occurred precisely on matchday number six of the Apertura 2023 tournament, by a score of 2-1 in what was the first victory of the cement workers (League tournament) on the BBVA stadium field.
Rayados jumped onto the field with the intention of adding three and thus establishing himself at the top of the general table. However, Cruz Azul, in an effort not to move away from the direct classification positions, sought victory with all its might and achieved it, by a score of two goals to one, which means pure oxygen for those led by Martín Anselmí.
Of the last five confrontations between Tigers and Stripedthose from San Nicolás de los Garza, Nuevo León have won two games, Monterrey another two and there is only one record of a draw, which occurred in the first leg semifinal of the Clausura 2023 tournament.
The last time Monterrey lost to the Green Bellies of the Lionwas on matchday number thirteen of the Apertura 2021 tournament. Since then they have faced each other four times and the record dictates two wins for Rayados and two draws.
In the last five matches between Monterrey and the Necaxa Hydrorays, those led by Fernando: 'Tano' Ortíz have four consecutive wins over those from Aguascalientes. The last time Necaxa beat Rayados was on matchday number fifteen of the 2021 Apertura tournament.
