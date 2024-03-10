Sunday, March 10, BBVA stadium field. 7:00 p.m. The Monterrey Football Club received a visit from Mazatlán FC, for the match corresponding to matchday number eleven of the Clausura 2024 tournament.
Until before tonight, the Mazatlan He had never been able to beat Club de Fútbol Monterrey. They had faced each other seven times, in which the Monterrey team achieved five wins and only two draws.
And tonight things were no different for the Mazatlecos. With a great goal from Gerardo Arteaga at the eighteenth minute of the first half, and another from Germán Berterame at thirty-eight, Monterrey went into halftime winning the game 2-0.
At minute fifty-nine Luis Amarilla shortened the distance for the visit, who tried, even had a dangerous one already in the agony of the commitment, but they did not materialize and Monterrey took the victory on matchday eleven of the Clausura 2024 tournament.
Those led by Fernando: 'Tano' Ortíz have not lost a single match in the eleven dates they have played, they are absolute leaders of the Mexican championship and large favorites to win the two titles they are currently competing for.
The Monterrey Football Club has three victories in a row against the Atlas of Guadalajara. The last time the Rojinegros beat the Monterrey team, it was on matchday number eight of the 2021 Apertura tournament, and they did so by a score of 2-1, on the Jalisco stadium field.
The numbers between Monterrey and ChivasIn their last five meetings, they are quite divided. Both squads have two wins and there has only been one draw. The last match between these two teams ended in a 2-1 victory for the Rayados, playing on the Akron stadium field.
Monterrey has three wins in the last five games against the Blue Cross Celestial Machine. The last victory of the cement workers occurred precisely on matchday number six of the Apertura 2023 tournament, by a score of 2-1 in what was the first victory of the cement workers (League tournament) on the BBVA stadium field.
Of the last five confrontations between Tigers and Stripedthose from San Nicolás de los Garza, Nuevo León have won two games, Monterrey another two and there is only one record of a draw, which occurred in the first leg semifinal of the Clausura 2023 tournament.
The last time Monterrey lost to the Green Bellies of the Lionwas on matchday number thirteen of the Apertura 2021 tournament. Since then they have faced each other four times and the record dictates two wins for Rayados and two draws.
