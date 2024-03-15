Thursday, March 14, BBBVA stadium field. He Monterrey Soccer Club received a visit from Cincinnati of the MLS, for the match corresponding to the second leg of the round of 16 in the CONCACAF Champions CUP.
With the incentive of knowing that, if they advance, Rayados would face Inter Miami of Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez and company, those led by Fernando: 'Tano' Ortíz came out willing to maintain the advantage achieved in the first leg .
And although Cincinnati of the MLS started very well, a great goal from Luis Romo in the forty-first minute made it 1-0 in favor of the Pandilla (2-0 overall). At the dawn of the second half, Luciano Acosta made the score 1-1.
At sixty-seven, however, Brandon Vázquez returned the advantage to the Monterrey team, and thus Rayados advances to the quarterfinals of the CONCACAF Champions CUP, where they will face Inter Miami of Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez and company.
The Monterrey Football Club has three victories in a row against the Atlas of Guadalajara. The last time the Rojinegros defeated the Monterrey team, it was on matchday number eight of the 2021 Apertura tournament, and they did so by a score of 2-1, on the Jalisco stadium field.
The numbers between Monterrey and ChivasIn their last five meetings, they are quite divided. Both squads have two wins and there has only been one draw. The last match between these two teams ended in a 2-1 victory for the Rayados, playing on the Akron stadium field.
Monterrey has three wins in the last five games against the Blue Cross Celestial Machine. The last victory of the cement workers occurred precisely on matchday number six of the Apertura 2023 tournament, by a score of 2-1 in what was the first victory of the cement workers (League tournament) on the BBVA stadium field.
Of the last five confrontations between Tigers and Stripedthose from San Nicolás de los Garza, Nuevo León have won two games, Monterrey another two and there is only one record of a draw, which occurred in the first leg semifinal of the Clausura 2023 tournament.
The last time Monterrey lost to the Green Bellies of the Lionwas on matchday number thirteen of the Apertura 2021 tournament. Since then they have faced each other four times and the record dictates two wins for Rayados and two draws.

