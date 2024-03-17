Sunday, March 17, Jalisco stadium field. The Rojinegros del Atlas de Guadalajara received the Monterrey Football Club for the match corresponding to matchday number twelve of the Clausura 2024 tournament.
It was enough for Monterrey to draw to go to FIFA date as the absolute leader of the Mexican championship, and yet, the Pandilla took the victory with goals from Maxi Meza and Jesús Gallardo; Aldo Rocha scored for the locals, giving the final result 2-1 for those led by Fernando: 'Tano' Ortíz, who will sleep more leaders than ever.
The numbers between Monterrey and ChivasIn their last five meetings, they are quite divided. Both squads have two wins and there has only been one draw. The last match between these two teams ended in a 2-1 victory for the Rayados, playing on the Akron stadium field.
Monterrey has three wins in the last five games against the Blue Cross Celestial Machine. The last victory of the cement workers occurred precisely on matchday number six of the Apertura 2023 tournament, by a score of 2-1 in what was the first victory of the cement workers (League tournament) on the BBVA stadium field.
Of the last five confrontations between Tigers and Stripedthose from San Nicolás de los Garza, Nuevo León have won two games, Monterrey another two and there is only one record of a draw, which occurred in the first leg semifinal of the Clausura 2023 tournament.
The last time Monterrey lost to the Green Bellies of the Lionwas on matchday number thirteen of the Apertura 2021 tournament. Since then they have faced each other four times and the record dictates two wins for Rayados and two draws.
In the last five matches between Monterrey and the Necaxa Hydrorays, those led by Fernando: 'Tano' Ortíz have four consecutive wins over those from Aguascalientes. The last time Necaxa beat Rayados was on matchday number fifteen of the 2021 Apertura tournament.
