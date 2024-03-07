Thursday March 7 TQL Stadium. The Monterrey Soccer Club visited Cincinnati, for the match corresponding to the first leg of the round of 16 of the CONCACAF Champions League. It is important to remember that in this competition the away goal is still valid, so the Rayados took the field with the football duty of at least scoring a goal.
And the match was not entirely to the liking of many albiazules fans, who disapproved of the attitude shown by elements like Germán Berterame or Rodrigo himself: the 'Búfalo' Aguirre, who was sent off in the seventieth minute, a solitary goal from the 'Superman' Brandon Vázquez gave the Gang the victory, materializing the famous: 'law of the ex'.
Mazatlan has never been able to beat Club de Fútbol Monterrey. They have faced each other seven times, in which the people from Monterrey have recorded five wins and only two draws. The last time they met, it was on matchday number three of the Apertura 2023 tournament, and Rayados won the match by a resounding score of 3-0.
The Monterrey Football Club has three victories in a row against the Atlas of Guadalajara. The last time the Rojinegros beat the Monterrey team, it was on matchday number eight of the 2021 Apertura tournament, and they did so by a score of 2-1, on the Jalisco stadium field.
The numbers between Monterrey and ChivasIn their last five meetings, they are quite divided. Both squads have two wins and there has only been one draw. The last match between these two teams ended in a 2-1 victory for the Rayados, playing on the Akron stadium field.
Monterrey has three wins in the last five games against the Blue Cross Celestial Machine. The last victory of the cement workers occurred precisely on matchday number six of the Apertura 2023 tournament, by a score of 2-1 in what was the first victory of the cement workers (League tournament) on the BBVA stadium field.
Of the last five confrontations between Tigers and Stripedthose from San Nicolás de los Garza, Nuevo León have won two games, Monterrey another two and there is only one record of a draw, which occurred in the first leg semifinal of the Clausura 2023 tournament.
