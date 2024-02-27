The FA Cup is never an easy competition, but even less so if you face a team with as much competitive hunger as Luton Town and its great season. The fact of being in decline may make it seem like they are not competing at a good level, but knowing their history, being in the Premier League is already a more than historic achievement for this team.
Here is a list of the skyblues' next five games after the game against Luton Town:
The Manchester club will open the month of March with a match against the inhabitants of the same city, and we will have the Manchester derby. Both teams have a great rivalry, and since City is already one of the greats in England even more so. Right now it is the citizens who rule the city, but a victory for United could make their season look much better and give energy to the Red Devils to climb positions and reach Europe.
And after this derby, we return with the Champions League. The Mancunian team will play at home this time, which should be a mere formality for them, since the 1-3 victory left the tie more than on track to advance to the next round. Copenhagen's goal was City's own unforced error, and, on the other hand, the other 3 goals were great plays, which shows that a little concentration and the quality they already have as a base will be enough for them to win.
Third match of March for the cityzens and the level of the rivals does not drop, or at least the importance of the matches, since after the return of the Champions League tie, the light blue team will have to travel to Liverpool to face the reds. Klopp's team are currently first in the league due to City's failure against Chelsea, but this match could change everything.
In the penultimate game of March, Guardiola's team will have to travel again to face Brighton who, despite not being talked about as much this year as last year, perhaps due to the surprise factor, are currently seventh and doing a magnificent season, especially considering that several of the team's most decisive players such as Moisés Caicedo left in the summer.
And as the icing on the cake for a month of March that is not going to be easy at all, Arteta's Arsenal arrives to play at City's home and depending on how the match against Liverpool turns out, define who will go first in the Premier League to that day and depend on himself for the little that remains of the season.
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
TV Channel
|
Manchester United
|
March 3rd
|
16:30 ESP, 12:30 ARG, 09:30 MEX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
|
Copenhagen
|
6th of March
|
21:00 ESP, 17:00 ARG, 14:00 MX
|
Champions League
|
Movistar Champions League
|
Liverpool
|
March 10th
|
16:45 ESP, 12:45 ARG, 09:45 MEX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
|
Brighton
|
March 17
|
17:30 ESP, 13:30 ARG, 10:30 MEX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
|
Arsenal
|
March 31st
|
17:30 ESP, 13:30 ARG, 10:30 MEX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
